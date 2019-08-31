Dancila, in PSD’s CExN meeting beginning: We won’t leave governance; I won’t resign



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not leave the governance, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday, in the beginning of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting. The PSD leader announced that one of the main points on the CExN meeting agenda is concerned with the governance. "You very well know the current situation. I have designated five ministers from the PSD, Romania’s President has rejected them, ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] left the ruling coalition, I have designated three interim ministers on the ALDE portfolios, we still have no response from Romania’s President. We must analyse this situation. We are optimistic, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and PSD has always overcome the difficult situations of a successful manner. What is certain is that we won’t leave governance, I said it yesterday, too, I will not resign. The opposition must gather its members in Parliament, so that a censure motion can pass. We have 45 days to go to Parliament, we are not in a hurry, we’ll see what decisions we make in the period immediately ahead, we have no reasons of concern," Dancila said. In the PM’s opinion, only the strong ones go to a battle, and "the weak, coward or doubtful must remain aside." "I believe that this must be the approach, I am a strong person and I believe I have very strong people around me, who won’t hesitate a second. Those who hesitate, those who think they cannot deal with this campaign should let others who can carry this campaign, because now we aren’t talking about the candidate to the presidential elections, we are talking about the fate of the party, we are talking about the percentage that this party will have in the presidential elections and which will definitely influence the local and the parliamentary elections. We’ll talk organisation, the stage of signature collection, the issues in each county, and, of course, the governmental matters. In this topic, I want to listen to the opinion of the colleagues of each county," Dancila said in the beginning of the CExN meeting. AGERPRES (RO - autori: Catalina Matei, Dan Mihaescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Dancila, in PSD’s CExN meeting beginning: We won’t leave governance; I won’t resign.The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not leave the governance, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday, in the beginning of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting. The PSD leader announced that one of the main points on the CExN meeting agenda is concerned with the governance. "You very well know the current situation. I have designated five ministers from the PSD, Romania’s President has rejected them, ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] left the ruling coalition, I have designated three interim ministers on the ALDE portfolios, we still have no response from Romania’s President. We must analyse this situation. We are optimistic, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and PSD has always overcome the difficult situations of a successful manner. What is certain is that we won’t leave governance, I said it yesterday, too, I will not resign. The opposition must gather its members in Parliament, so that a censure motion can pass. We have 45 days to go to Parliament, we are not in a hurry, we’ll see what decisions we make in the period immediately ahead, we have no reasons of concern," Dancila said. In the PM’s opinion, only the strong ones go to a battle, and "the weak, coward or doubtful must remain aside." "I believe that this must be the approach, I am a strong person and I believe I have very strong people around me, who won’t hesitate a second. Those who hesitate, those who think they cannot deal with this campaign should let others who can carry this campaign, because now we aren’t talking about the candidate to the presidential elections, we are talking about the fate of the party, we are talking about the percentage that this party will have in the presidential elections and which will definitely influence the local and the parliamentary elections. We’ll talk organisation, the stage of signature collection, the issues in each county, and, of course, the governmental matters. In this topic, I want to listen to the opinion of the colleagues of each county," Dancila said in the beginning of the CExN meeting. AGERPRES (RO - autori: Catalina Matei, Dan Mihaescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Manescu: Fire at Romania's Embassy in Baghdad, caused by tank explosion; one employee injured Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated that the fire that took place on Sunday at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Iraq was caused by the explosion of a tank and an employee suffered light injuries to his hands, being recorded and material damage. "First of all, I want (...)



Silver medal for Romania in Women's Double Sculls at 2019 World Rowing Championships The team made up of Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis won the silver medal on Sunday in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). New Zealand took the gold medal in 06 min 47 sec 170/1000, Romania the silver in 06 (...)



Paleologu: Dancila, Iohannis have personal agendas in relation to elections; state of dissolution of authority at top of state Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are (...)



Protocol setting up Pro Romania -ALDE Electoral Alliance to support Mircea Diaconu - lodged with BEC Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) lodged, on Sunday, with the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), the protocol for setting up the Electoral Alliance between the two parties in order to support the independent candidate Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections. The (...)



AEP: Central Electoral Bureau has been set up for presidential elections The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that on Sunday, September 1, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has been set up for this year's presidential elections. According to the minutes completed on this occasion, judges Adina-Georgeta Nicolae, Nina-Ecaterina Grigoras, Elisabeta (...)



PM Dancila, addressing pensioners: You will always have partner in Romania's government; insults don't scare us Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reassured on Sunday the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) pensioners that the government she is leading will always support them, that it will be a partner for them, that there is money for pensions, and added that she is not scared of protests (...)



Dancila: If a censure motion passes, it means we no longer have majority in Parliament and must leave rule If the reshuffle doesn't pass, the Government stays in its old form, therefore this doesn't entail the Government change, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday. "If the reshuffle doesn't pass, the Government stays in its old form. Therefore this (...)

