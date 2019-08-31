PM Dancila: We’ll send President Iohannis to court



The Social Democratic Party's (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) decided in Mamaia, on Saturday, to send President Klaus Iohannis to court for having stated that the Government is corrupt, PSD Chairwoman Viorica Dancila announced. "Regarding Romania's President's statement that this Government is corrupt, we'll be sending him to court, because, as I have said, it is very easy to label, but these labels must be grounded. I have never had any corruption problems, on the contrary, I have been one of the fighters for the rule of law, as well as for the observance of the citizens' rights and freedoms," the PM said at the end of the CExN meeting. At the same time, the Social Democrats have announced that they will go to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) if the matter of the interim leadership in the case of the three ministries that had been in the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats' (ALDE) portfolio isn't solved. "In respect to the interim leadership of the three ministries [previously held by ALDE], I will have a telephone conversation with the President, and in case we don't have a nomination for these ministries led by interims, we'll go to the Constitutional Court," Dancila showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)