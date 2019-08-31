Dancila: If a censure motion passes, it means we no longer have majority in Parliament and must leave rule



If the reshuffle doesn’t pass, the Government stays in its old form, therefore this doesn’t entail the Government change, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday. "If the reshuffle doesn’t pass, the Government stays in its old form. Therefore this doesn’t entail the change of the Government. The majority in Parliament is no longer represented when a censure motion passes, because some of the ministers I propose, my nominations might not be agreed by some. Nevertheless, when a censure motion passes it truly means we no longer have a majority in Parliament and then we must step down from governance," the Prime Minister explained. Dancila added that there hadn’t yet been established a date on which the Government should go before Parliament for a confidence vote or if there would be the same ministers. "We’ll see, we haven’t set a date yet, we’ll see if we go with the same ministers, if we change them. For now, we are concerned with the governance and the measures we are taking. Beyond figures and beyond the changes that we want to make, the people who have expectations from us are important. The colleagues in the CExN meeting today have said there is no rush to come with this reshuffle before Parliament. (...) We send a nomination, the president doesn’t accept it, we come up with a new interim minister," the PM pointed out. Asked how a government made up of interim ministers works, Dancila said: "Very well! And the results are palpable. I saw that this Government works very well, it has the second largest economic growth in Europe, the country rating is a stable one. I saw that on September 1 we increase the pension point and the minimum allowance. These are the things that matter. This is what people pay attention to, to what you do for them, not that you change one person with another, the result matters. (...) You must ask the president why he wants to block the Government, why he wants people not to get their salaries, pensioners not to receive their pensions, why he wants to actually block Romania," the PSD leader showed. The Prime Minister mentioned that a decision regarding the government reshuffle wasn’t made within CExN so far. "We have talked about the ministers’ activity, we haven’t made a decision, because a decision regarding the new government formula will come up in the period ahead, because we want a meeting which deals only with this aspect. (...) There are expectations, I couldn’t say dissatisfactions, expectations on the measures we must take in various ministries in respect to decentralisation, the activity inside the ministries, the approvals that must be obtain as soon as possible. (...) We haven’t talked about the Justice Ministry, we’ll see in the coming period what nominations we’ll come up with for this ministry," Dancila also said. 