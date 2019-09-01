PM Dancila, addressing pensioners: You will always have partner in Romania’s government; insults don’t scare us



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reassured on Sunday the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) pensioners that the government she is leading will always support them, that it will be a partner for them, that there is money for pensions, and added that she is not scared of protests or insults belonging to some "who do not want Romania’s good." "It is not a national day, it is not just the first day of autumn. I would say it is the day of the dignity you deserve. (...) Those who do not treat their parents and grandparents with respect, have no respect for anything. Today the minimum pension increases. I want to continue these things and we will continue them. And, because someone asked me if there is money, there certainly is. We will never take a step without making sure that there is money for pensions, for salaries. That is why I make an appeal to those who come into the public space and say ’there is no money for pensions and salaries’. I cannot understand them. There are pensioners living in this country from pension to pension. How cynical can one be to say : ’There is no more money’? And that a pensioner does not take his pension anymore? There are people who have only learned to conjugate the verb to cut," the PSD leader said at the Conference of the party’s Pensioners Organization, which takes place at Mamaia Exhibition Center. Viorica Dancila added that many in this country should acknowledge the pensioners’ experience and wisdom. "I came very happy to meet you today, with a lot of openness and a lot of emotion. Every time I meet with the pensioners from Romania I am nervous. Every time I have seen the support of the pensioners, the confidence they have given us. ( ...) Every time they felt if there was a danger coming or if things were going in the right direction. Unfortunately, only a few listened to them. We have to learn in this country to listen to the pensioners. (...) When you want to make the best decisions, you consult with those who have experience, wisdom, those who have overcome many obstacles in life," said the prime minister. The PSD leader, who was greeted by a group of several protesters at the entrance to the event hall, criticized in context those who wanted and still want to make "war" between the young and the elderly, between the public sector and the private sector employees. "We have always supported dialogue, respect. (...) There are some who just know how to offend, who do not come up with a proposal, with anything constructive. There wasn’t anybody from Constanta who came to protest, but they came from Bucharest, because they think they can influence the citizens. They can’t do it anymore, people see the path these people want to lead them on. They will come with lies, with offenses, we will tell the truth and with projects for people. These manifestations that do not honour them are not what is important. The important thing is how many projects we carry out for people, how close we are to the people. We will not be scared off by such things, because we are by the people’s side and we love the people. You will always have a partner in Romania’s Government, your advice will be welcome. You have all our respect, all our admiration for what you have accomplished. We know that you are people who love this country, you love this county. And we love the country and everything we do we do for the country, to have a good image both inside and outside the country. Not everything that happens outside represents us. (...) We must stop with the hatred, with the division, be more united and act for Romania and for the Romanians," said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, publisher: Marius Fratila; editor: Simona Iacob) PM Dancila, addressing pensioners: You will always have partner in Romania’s government; insults don’t scare us.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reassured on Sunday the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) pensioners that the government she is leading will always support them, that it will be a partner for them, that there is money for pensions, and added that she is not scared of protests or insults belonging to some "who do not want Romania’s good." "It is not a national day, it is not just the first day of autumn. I would say it is the day of the dignity you deserve. (...) Those who do not treat their parents and grandparents with respect, have no respect for anything. Today the minimum pension increases. I want to continue these things and we will continue them. And, because someone asked me if there is money, there certainly is. We will never take a step without making sure that there is money for pensions, for salaries. That is why I make an appeal to those who come into the public space and say ’there is no money for pensions and salaries’. I cannot understand them. There are pensioners living in this country from pension to pension. How cynical can one be to say : ’There is no more money’? And that a pensioner does not take his pension anymore? There are people who have only learned to conjugate the verb to cut," the PSD leader said at the Conference of the party’s Pensioners Organization, which takes place at Mamaia Exhibition Center. Viorica Dancila added that many in this country should acknowledge the pensioners’ experience and wisdom. "I came very happy to meet you today, with a lot of openness and a lot of emotion. Every time I meet with the pensioners from Romania I am nervous. Every time I have seen the support of the pensioners, the confidence they have given us. ( ...) Every time they felt if there was a danger coming or if things were going in the right direction. Unfortunately, only a few listened to them. We have to learn in this country to listen to the pensioners. (...) When you want to make the best decisions, you consult with those who have experience, wisdom, those who have overcome many obstacles in life," said the prime minister. The PSD leader, who was greeted by a group of several protesters at the entrance to the event hall, criticized in context those who wanted and still want to make "war" between the young and the elderly, between the public sector and the private sector employees. "We have always supported dialogue, respect. (...) There are some who just know how to offend, who do not come up with a proposal, with anything constructive. There wasn’t anybody from Constanta who came to protest, but they came from Bucharest, because they think they can influence the citizens. They can’t do it anymore, people see the path these people want to lead them on. They will come with lies, with offenses, we will tell the truth and with projects for people. These manifestations that do not honour them are not what is important. The important thing is how many projects we carry out for people, how close we are to the people. We will not be scared off by such things, because we are by the people’s side and we love the people. You will always have a partner in Romania’s Government, your advice will be welcome. You have all our respect, all our admiration for what you have accomplished. We know that you are people who love this country, you love this county. And we love the country and everything we do we do for the country, to have a good image both inside and outside the country. Not everything that happens outside represents us. (...) We must stop with the hatred, with the division, be more united and act for Romania and for the Romanians," said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, publisher: Marius Fratila; editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Opposition leader Barna calls early election believable solution National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Monday that the USR-PLUS alliance can join the government only if there is a parliamentary majority to support the reforms Romania needs. "The solution of the early elections is the one we believe in," he (...)



Chamber of Deputies, Senate to resume regular session today The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are starting today their second ordinary parliamentary session of the year. In the first meeting of each chamber, a new composition of their standing bureaus is elected, including their deputy chairs, secretaries, and treasurers. The election of the (...)



Dascalu, Iulius Group: Bucharest Needs Flagship Mixed-Use Project Businessman Iulian Dascalu, who together with private equity firm Atterbury Europe developed and inaugurated the mall and office space project Iulius Town in Timisoara on Friday, says he is considering other cities in Romania for similar (...)



Arctic Gaesti Rents 20,000 Sqm of Storage Space in ELI Park 1 Home appliances manufacturer Arctic held by Turkey’s Arcelik, has signed the lease for 20,000 square meters of warehousing space in the ELI Park 1 logistics center held by Dedeman, Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei in Chitila, near (...)



Carrefour Romania Seeks to Become Leading Grocery Retailer, CEO Says French-held retailer Carrefour, which has been operating in Romania since 2001, increased its sales by 7.6% in the first half of 2019 and if the growth continues at the same rate, the group’s total sales in Romania should overshoot the 11.3 billion lei (EUR2.4 billion) mark, according to ZF’s (...)



ForMin Manescu: Fire at Romania's Embassy in Baghdad, caused by tank explosion; one employee injured Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated that the fire that took place on Sunday at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Iraq was caused by the explosion of a tank and an employee suffered light injuries to his hands, being recorded and material damage. "First of all, I want (...)



Silver medal for Romania in Women's Double Sculls at 2019 World Rowing Championships The team made up of Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis won the silver medal on Sunday in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). New Zealand took the gold medal in 06 min 47 sec 170/1000, Romania the silver in 06 (...)

