Silver medal for Romania in Women’s Double Sculls at 2019 World Rowing Championships



The team made up of Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis won the silver medal on Sunday in the Women’s Double Sculls (W2x) at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). New Zealand took the gold medal in 06 min 47 sec 170/1000, Romania the silver in 06 min 48 sec 550/1000, and the Netherlands won the bronze medal in 06 min 49 sec 220/1000. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) Silver medal for Romania in Women’s Double Sculls at 2019 World Rowing Championships.The team made up of Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis won the silver medal on Sunday in the Women’s Double Sculls (W2x) at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). New Zealand took the gold medal in 06 min 47 sec 170/1000, Romania the silver in 06 min 48 sec 550/1000, and the Netherlands won the bronze medal in 06 min 49 sec 220/1000. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]