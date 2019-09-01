Protocol setting up Pro Romania -ALDE Electoral Alliance to support Mircea Diaconu - lodged with BEC



Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) lodged, on Sunday, with the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), the protocol for setting up the Electoral Alliance between the two parties in order to support the independent candidate Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections. The protocol was submitted by the two co-chairs of the Alliance, Norica Nicolai and Sorin Cimpeanu. "Today we have submitted the Alliance protocol with the Central Electoral Bureau. (...) Both parties have very clearly understood that this is a time when politics, if it wants to be accepted and respected by the citizens, has to change fundamentally. Both parties have moved past vanities, which is not easy in the Romanian politics, full of people without principles, but with a lot of pride, who attach their personal, group or party interests to these vanities and promote them as the solutions for the citizen, the positions for a country. Unfortunately, I, having been through this political life for almost 20 years, can very honestly tell you that we have come to a conclusion that the citizens have also reached: politics has moved away from the people," Norica Nicolai affirmed. She added that if he wins the presidential election, Mircea Diaconu will be "a man who cares about everyone." Sorin Cimpeanu affirmed that common sense will be promoted in the election campaign. "We chose this electoral alliance to support a man. He is an independent candidate who is technically supported by the alliance. We have chosen to have a presidential campaign based on projects, ideas, dialogue with citizens. We will also promote common sense, professionalism and modesty. We believe that this candidate elected by the electoral alliance fits this profile very well (...) We will thus promote balance, the exchange of ideas and never the insults or other things unfortunately too harsh," Cimpeanu went on to say. On Wednesday, the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, announced that he has signed a collaboration protocol, "a technical document", by which Pro Romania and ALDE support the "independent candidacy" of actor Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections, and the campaign will be led by the representatives of the two parties, Norica Nicolai (ALDE) and Sorin Cimpeanu (Pro Romania). AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) Protocol setting up Pro Romania -ALDE Electoral Alliance to support Mircea Diaconu - lodged with BEC.Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) lodged, on Sunday, with the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), the protocol for setting up the Electoral Alliance between the two parties in order to support the independent candidate Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections. The protocol was submitted by the two co-chairs of the Alliance, Norica Nicolai and Sorin Cimpeanu. "Today we have submitted the Alliance protocol with the Central Electoral Bureau. (...) Both parties have very clearly understood that this is a time when politics, if it wants to be accepted and respected by the citizens, has to change fundamentally. Both parties have moved past vanities, which is not easy in the Romanian politics, full of people without principles, but with a lot of pride, who attach their personal, group or party interests to these vanities and promote them as the solutions for the citizen, the positions for a country. Unfortunately, I, having been through this political life for almost 20 years, can very honestly tell you that we have come to a conclusion that the citizens have also reached: politics has moved away from the people," Norica Nicolai affirmed. She added that if he wins the presidential election, Mircea Diaconu will be "a man who cares about everyone." Sorin Cimpeanu affirmed that common sense will be promoted in the election campaign. "We chose this electoral alliance to support a man. He is an independent candidate who is technically supported by the alliance. We have chosen to have a presidential campaign based on projects, ideas, dialogue with citizens. We will also promote common sense, professionalism and modesty. We believe that this candidate elected by the electoral alliance fits this profile very well (...) We will thus promote balance, the exchange of ideas and never the insults or other things unfortunately too harsh," Cimpeanu went on to say. On Wednesday, the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, announced that he has signed a collaboration protocol, "a technical document", by which Pro Romania and ALDE support the "independent candidacy" of actor Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections, and the campaign will be led by the representatives of the two parties, Norica Nicolai (ALDE) and Sorin Cimpeanu (Pro Romania). AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Opposition leader Barna calls early election believable solution National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Monday that the USR-PLUS alliance can join the government only if there is a parliamentary majority to support the reforms Romania needs. "The solution of the early elections is the one we believe in," he (...)



Chamber of Deputies, Senate to resume regular session today The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are starting today their second ordinary parliamentary session of the year. In the first meeting of each chamber, a new composition of their standing bureaus is elected, including their deputy chairs, secretaries, and treasurers. The election of the (...)



Dascalu, Iulius Group: Bucharest Needs Flagship Mixed-Use Project Businessman Iulian Dascalu, who together with private equity firm Atterbury Europe developed and inaugurated the mall and office space project Iulius Town in Timisoara on Friday, says he is considering other cities in Romania for similar (...)



Arctic Gaesti Rents 20,000 Sqm of Storage Space in ELI Park 1 Home appliances manufacturer Arctic held by Turkey’s Arcelik, has signed the lease for 20,000 square meters of warehousing space in the ELI Park 1 logistics center held by Dedeman, Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei in Chitila, near (...)



Carrefour Romania Seeks to Become Leading Grocery Retailer, CEO Says French-held retailer Carrefour, which has been operating in Romania since 2001, increased its sales by 7.6% in the first half of 2019 and if the growth continues at the same rate, the group’s total sales in Romania should overshoot the 11.3 billion lei (EUR2.4 billion) mark, according to ZF’s (...)



ForMin Manescu: Fire at Romania's Embassy in Baghdad, caused by tank explosion; one employee injured Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated that the fire that took place on Sunday at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Iraq was caused by the explosion of a tank and an employee suffered light injuries to his hands, being recorded and material damage. "First of all, I want (...)



Silver medal for Romania in Women's Double Sculls at 2019 World Rowing Championships The team made up of Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis won the silver medal on Sunday in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria). New Zealand took the gold medal in 06 min 47 sec 170/1000, Romania the silver in 06 (...)

