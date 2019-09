Carrefour Romania Seeks to Become Leading Grocery Retailer, CEO Says



French-held retailer Carrefour, which has been operating in Romania since 2001, increased its sales by 7.6% in the first half of 2019 and if the growth continues at the same rate, the group's total sales in Romania should overshoot the 11.3 billion lei (EUR2.4 billion) mark, according to ZF's (...)