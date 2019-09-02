Opposition leader Barna calls early election believable solution
Sep 2, 2019
National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Monday that the USR-PLUS alliance can join the government only if there is a parliamentary majority to support the reforms Romania needs.
"The USR PLUS alliance is determined and will join the government (...) only if there is a parliamentary majority to support the reforms Romania needs (...)," Barna said at a news conference at the Parliament House.
He added that the alliance wants early elections "as soon as possible," and Romania needs a transitional government to hold these elections as soon as possible.
"The solution of the early elections is the one we believe in, one that can be started. These elections could take place very soon, immediately after the presidential election, obviously observing the parliamentary procedures, because it is an objective that I, as a candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance and as the future president of Romania undertake to ask the current Parliament for a political agreement in which President Iohannis and the other parties of the now opposition should agree on calling these early elections, the only ones that will practically get us out of the crisis that is emerging," Barna said.
At the same time, he added that the current majority won the popular vote in the 2016 parliamentary election on the basis of promises that have not been met. In this regard, Barna said the incumbent Dancila government "has no more legitimacy," urging it "to come before Parliament" to see if it still has the necessary support or to leave power.
MEP Dacian Ciolos, leader of the USR PLUS Alliance, said the Dancila government no longer has the support of the parliamentary majority and that "in any democracy," in such situations, the prime minister will resign.
He mentioned that the USR PLUS Alliance is ready to join the government and that a government programme is currently being developed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]