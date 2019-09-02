Patria Bank Shareholders Approve Final Terms For Sale Of EUR5M Bond Issue, At 6.5% Interest/Year



The Board of Directors of Patria Bank (PBK.RO), majority held by investment fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), has approved the final terms regarding the sale of a bond issue worth a total EUR5 million, at an interest rate of maximum 6.5% a year, according to stock market (...)