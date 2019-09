SIF Oltenia Disposes Of Its Holding In TMK Artrom Slatina



Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has recently sold a package of 6.7 million shares, the equivalent of a 5.7% stake held in industrial pipe manufacturer TMK Artrom Slatina (ART.RO), controlled by OAO TMK Russia, according to stock market (...) SIF Oltenia Disposes Of Its Holding In TMK Artrom Slatina.Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has recently sold a package of 6.7 million shares, the equivalent of a 5.7% stake held in industrial pipe manufacturer TMK Artrom Slatina (ART.RO), controlled by OAO TMK Russia, according to stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]