Romanian Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu submits resignation



The Speaker of Romania's Senate, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, submitted his resignation on Monday, as the new parliamentary session begins. He had announced this move when his party, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE), announced their departure from the governing coalition with the Social Democrats (PSD) in August. [Read the article in HotNews]