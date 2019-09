Works start at key airport railway in Bucharest



Works are starting Monday at a key railway due to connect Bucharest main train station, Gara de Nord, with the Henry Coanda International Airport north of the city. Works are scheduled to finish in May 2020, before the Euro football competition starts, but it’s hard to imagine this would happen. Works start at key airport railway in Bucharest.Works are starting Monday at a key railway due to connect Bucharest main train station, Gara de Nord, with the Henry Coanda International Airport north of the city. Works are scheduled to finish in May 2020, before the Euro football competition starts, but it’s hard to imagine this would happen. [Read the article in HotNews]