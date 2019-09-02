Dancila: Gov’t not blocked, we wait for President’s answer on ALDE portfolios



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis had told her that he would give her an answer "in a short time" about the proposals she made for the portfolios that were held by ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.), and added that the Government is not blocked. "I spoke to Mr President and he told me that in connection with the three proposals I have made for ALDE portfolios he will give me an answer in a short time. He did not tell me that he accepts or that he does not accept. He told me that in a short period of time he will come up with an answer. We are waiting in a relatively short time," Dancila said, at Parliament. Asked whether the Government is blocked, Dancila replied: "The Government is not blocked, the Government is working. We will have a Government meeting either on Wednesday or Thursday, so we hope that by then we will have an answer". Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is on Monday in Parliament, having meetings with the group of PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) deputies, the group of social-democratic senators, as well as with the group of national minorities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) Dancila: Gov’t not blocked, we wait for President’s answer on ALDE portfolios.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis had told her that he would give her an answer "in a short time" about the proposals she made for the portfolios that were held by ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.), and added that the Government is not blocked. "I spoke to Mr President and he told me that in connection with the three proposals I have made for ALDE portfolios he will give me an answer in a short time. He did not tell me that he accepts or that he does not accept. He told me that in a short period of time he will come up with an answer. We are waiting in a relatively short time," Dancila said, at Parliament. Asked whether the Government is blocked, Dancila replied: "The Government is not blocked, the Government is working. We will have a Government meeting either on Wednesday or Thursday, so we hope that by then we will have an answer". Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is on Monday in Parliament, having meetings with the group of PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) deputies, the group of social-democratic senators, as well as with the group of national minorities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romanians Allocate Biggest Chunk of Holiday Budget on Domestic Trips Romanians are the firsts among EU residents who choose to spend their holiday budget on domestic trips and allocate the lowest share of their budget to trips abroad, a study by Eurostat on 2017 data showed Tuesday.



Dunwell: Romania Industrial Sector To Exceed 4 Million Sqm Of Class A Logistics Projects In 2019 The industrial sector in Romania could attract up to 750,000 square meters of logistics projects until the end of 2019 and Romania is close to setting a new record, according to estimates by Dunwell, the only and most active independent consulting and industrial brokerage firm on the Romanian (...)



Antitrust Body Looks into EximBank's Takeover of Banca Romaneasca Romania's antitrust body is looking into state-owned EximBank's acquisition of 99.28% in Banca Romaneasca from National Bank of Greece, the institution said in a press release Tuesday.



Best Jobs: Job Applications Grow 11% YoY In August 2019 Companies in Romania registered 11% more job applications in August 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, and the most sought after sectors were accounting, transportation, engineering, medical & pharma, and IT, according to a survey by online recruiting site Best (...)



Romania wins four medals at International Earth Science Olympiad Romania won one gold and three silver medals at the 13th edition of the International Earth Science Olympiad in Daegu, South Korea, held between August 26 and September 3. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Education Ministry (MEN), Constantin-Petrisor Ciausescu, an (...)



Libra Bank 1H Net Profit Up 10% YoY To RON51.02M Libra Internet Bank reported a net profit of RON51.02 million in January-June 2019, double against the result reported at the end of the first quarter of 2019 (RON25.04 million) and 10% higher than the level reported in the first half of (...)



CIECH Soda Romania Halts Production, Starts Voluntary Layoff Program Ciech Soda Romania, part of Polish group Ciech, has started a voluntary layoff program at the soda factory in Ramnicu Valcea after failing to reach an agreement with local technological steam supplier CET Govora.

