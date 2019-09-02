Spot electricity price nears record highs in Romania as imports exceed 1,000 MW



Electricity prices on the spot stock market has reached a high of 655 lei per MWh on Monday, very close to the absolute record high, with imports of around 1,200 MW, according to an AGERPRES analysis of data with OPCOM and Transelectrica. Thus, the average price of electricity delivered on Monday is 505 lei per MWh, while the highest is 655 lei per MWh, with a peak-hour average of 622 lei. The highest price ever on the spot market was reached on February 1, 2017, in the middle of an extremely cold period that led to huge consumption. At the time, the average daily price was 486 lei per MWh, the highest was 680 lei per MWh, and the peak-hour average was 633 lei, according to the OPCOM archive. This time, Romania is facing a prolonged heat wave, with very small hydro and wind generated energy, which is the cheapest. Thus, according to Transelectrica, consumption in Romania at 10:50hrs on September 2 was 7,410 MW, on an output of 6,219 MW, and imports of 1,190 MW. At the same time, prices in Romania (106.9 euros per MWh on average) are also the highest in the region, more than two times higher than the least expensive market, respectively the Czech Republic (46 euros per MWh). AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Eurostat: Romanians Allocate Biggest Chunk of Holiday Budget on Domestic Trips Romanians are the firsts among EU residents who choose to spend their holiday budget on domestic trips and allocate the lowest share of their budget to trips abroad, a study by Eurostat on 2017 data showed Tuesday.



Dunwell: Romania Industrial Sector To Exceed 4 Million Sqm Of Class A Logistics Projects In 2019 The industrial sector in Romania could attract up to 750,000 square meters of logistics projects until the end of 2019 and Romania is close to setting a new record, according to estimates by Dunwell, the only and most active independent consulting and industrial brokerage firm on the Romanian (...)



Antitrust Body Looks into EximBank's Takeover of Banca Romaneasca Romania's antitrust body is looking into state-owned EximBank's acquisition of 99.28% in Banca Romaneasca from National Bank of Greece, the institution said in a press release Tuesday.



Best Jobs: Job Applications Grow 11% YoY In August 2019 Companies in Romania registered 11% more job applications in August 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, and the most sought after sectors were accounting, transportation, engineering, medical & pharma, and IT, according to a survey by online recruiting site Best (...)



Romania wins four medals at International Earth Science Olympiad Romania won one gold and three silver medals at the 13th edition of the International Earth Science Olympiad in Daegu, South Korea, held between August 26 and September 3. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Education Ministry (MEN), Constantin-Petrisor Ciausescu, an (...)



Libra Bank 1H Net Profit Up 10% YoY To RON51.02M Libra Internet Bank reported a net profit of RON51.02 million in January-June 2019, double against the result reported at the end of the first quarter of 2019 (RON25.04 million) and 10% higher than the level reported in the first half of (...)



CIECH Soda Romania Halts Production, Starts Voluntary Layoff Program Ciech Soda Romania, part of Polish group Ciech, has started a voluntary layoff program at the soda factory in Ramnicu Valcea after failing to reach an agreement with local technological steam supplier CET Govora.

