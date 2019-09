Antitrust Body Looks Into Takeover Of Art Petrol Filling Stations By OMV Petrom



Romania's Competition Council is looking into a deal whereby OMV Petrom Marketing SRL is acquiring the filling stations held by Art Petrol SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]