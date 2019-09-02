Romanian OMV branch attempts to take over several of Russian oligarch's gas stations



Romania’s Competition Council is analysing a deal by which a local branch of OMV Petrom, OMV Petrom Marketing SRL, takes over Art-branded gas stations controlled by a company called Art Petrol SRL. The company is controlled by Russian oligarch Rishat Safin, who years ago served as top executive at Lukoil and headed the Lukoil Europe Holdings. Romanian OMV branch attempts to take over several of Russian oligarch's gas stations.Romania’s Competition Council is analysing a deal by which a local branch of OMV Petrom, OMV Petrom Marketing SRL, takes over Art-branded gas stations controlled by a company called Art Petrol SRL. The company is controlled by Russian oligarch Rishat Safin, who years ago served as top executive at Lukoil and headed the Lukoil Europe Holdings. [Read the article in HotNews]