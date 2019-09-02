Romania's governing Social Democrats try to recover ex ForMin Melescanu with Senate speaker offer



Romania's governing party, the Social Democrats (PSD), announced on Monday they supported ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu for the seat of Senate speaker, left vacant by the resignation of Calin Popescu Tariceanu. Melescanu said he'd stay a member of ALDE, Tariceanu's party.