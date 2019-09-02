Hospice ’Casa Sperantei’ sets new Guinness World Record



Hospice 'Casa Sperantei' last weekend toppled the world record for the largest balloon mosaic formed by people, becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, a release informs on Monday. The record was confirmed by the Guinness World RecordsŽ representative, referee Victor Fenes, who attended the event organized in Contanta to see that all the requirements were met, including the one stipulating that the volunteers shall hold the balloons made of biodegradable materials above their heads for at least one minute. The mosaic built with the support of 268 volunteers was the shape of a heart, the symbol of the devotion whereby the foundation has been offering its patients free palliative care for 27 years now. "Our intention was both to raise awareness of the need for palliative care in Romania, and send a call for solidarity with people diagnosed with incurable diseases, by sending a 2-euro SMS message," said Hospice 'Casa Sperantei' communication director Patricia Puschila. The events organized by the foundation also include the participation in the Transfagarasan mountain marathon that will take place on September 15, and in the Bucharest international marathon scheduled for October 12 - 13. "We already have more than 1,000 people registered in the Hospice team for the Bucharest international marathon, and we are the largest team to participate. Entries are still open. The participants in the race will raise money and donate it for good deeds," mentioned the Hospice 'Casa Sperantei' official. Hospice 'Casa Sperantei', a non-profit organization established in 1992 in Brasov, introduced the concept of palliative care in Romania and is the largest foundation in the country that offers free specialized services of this type. The foundation runs two hospitals with integrated services, in Brasov and Bucharest, mobile teams in four cities - Bucharest, Brasov, Fagaras and Zarnesti, six locations for palliative care and education, and over 100 beds for inpatient care and connected activities intended for people diagnosed with incurable diseases. "In 27 years of existence, HOSPICE has brought relief and hope for over 30,000 children and adults with incurable diseases, as well as for their families," the foundation's release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Luisiana Bigea, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

