Ascendia 1H Loss Shrinks To RON181,553; Turnover Soars To RON719,000



Romanian eLearning company Ascendia Bucuresti (ASC.RO) reported lower loss for the first half of 2019, of RON181,553, from RON259,361 in the year-earlier period, but its turnover soared 119.4% to RON719,000, according to the company’s half-year (...) Ascendia 1H Loss Shrinks To RON181,553; Turnover Soars To RON719,000.Romanian eLearning company Ascendia Bucuresti (ASC.RO) reported lower loss for the first half of 2019, of RON181,553, from RON259,361 in the year-earlier period, but its turnover soared 119.4% to RON719,000, according to the company’s half-year (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]