PMP’s Tomac: Dancila leaves Tariceanu without party and MPs, who defect to PSD



Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says that leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has fallen into a trap, as he was put to shame by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who leaves him without a party and without MPs as well, as the latter are desperately defecting to PSD in exchange for public offices. "This trap Tariceanu walked into is increasingly on my liking. After Dragnea used him as a political rag doll, now it's Dancila's turn to completely humiliate him, leaving him without a party and, in the latest move, without MPs as well, as the latter are desperately fleeing to PSD for public positions. PSD defies everything and picks for the state's second most important position Melescanu, the one who has humiliated millions of Romanians at the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 European election, restricting their right to vote and blowing up Romania's entire foreign policy," Tomac wrote on Facebook on Monday. He argues that the need for a censorship motion is taking clear shape. "It is increasingly clear that Dancila must be sent home via censorship motion and driven out of politics for good, together with Melescanu!," added the PMP leader. ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Monday in the Parliament plenary his resignation from of the position of Senate President. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

Eurostat: Romanians Allocate Biggest Chunk of Holiday Budget on Domestic Trips Romanians are the firsts among EU residents who choose to spend their holiday budget on domestic trips and allocate the lowest share of their budget to trips abroad, a study by Eurostat on 2017 data showed Tuesday.



Dunwell: Romania Industrial Sector To Exceed 4 Million Sqm Of Class A Logistics Projects In 2019 The industrial sector in Romania could attract up to 750,000 square meters of logistics projects until the end of 2019 and Romania is close to setting a new record, according to estimates by Dunwell, the only and most active independent consulting and industrial brokerage firm on the Romanian (...)



Antitrust Body Looks into EximBank's Takeover of Banca Romaneasca Romania's antitrust body is looking into state-owned EximBank's acquisition of 99.28% in Banca Romaneasca from National Bank of Greece, the institution said in a press release Tuesday.



Best Jobs: Job Applications Grow 11% YoY In August 2019 Companies in Romania registered 11% more job applications in August 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, and the most sought after sectors were accounting, transportation, engineering, medical & pharma, and IT, according to a survey by online recruiting site Best (...)



Romania wins four medals at International Earth Science Olympiad Romania won one gold and three silver medals at the 13th edition of the International Earth Science Olympiad in Daegu, South Korea, held between August 26 and September 3. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Education Ministry (MEN), Constantin-Petrisor Ciausescu, an (...)



Libra Bank 1H Net Profit Up 10% YoY To RON51.02M Libra Internet Bank reported a net profit of RON51.02 million in January-June 2019, double against the result reported at the end of the first quarter of 2019 (RON25.04 million) and 10% higher than the level reported in the first half of (...)



CIECH Soda Romania Halts Production, Starts Voluntary Layoff Program Ciech Soda Romania, part of Polish group Ciech, has started a voluntary layoff program at the soda factory in Ramnicu Valcea after failing to reach an agreement with local technological steam supplier CET Govora.

