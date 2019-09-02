PMP’s Tomac: Dancila leaves Tariceanu without party and MPs, who defect to PSD
Sep 2, 2019
Chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says that leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has fallen into a trap, as he was put to shame by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who leaves him without a party and without MPs as well, as the latter are desperately defecting to PSD in exchange for public offices.
"This trap Tariceanu walked into is increasingly on my liking. After Dragnea used him as a political rag doll, now it’s Dancila’s turn to completely humiliate him, leaving him without a party and, in the latest move, without MPs as well, as the latter are desperately fleeing to PSD for public positions. PSD defies everything and picks for the state’s second most important position Melescanu, the one who has humiliated millions of Romanians at the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 European election, restricting their right to vote and blowing up Romania’s entire foreign policy," Tomac wrote on Facebook on Monday.
He argues that the need for a censorship motion is taking clear shape.
"It is increasingly clear that Dancila must be sent home via censorship motion and driven out of politics for good, together with Melescanu!," added the PMP leader.
ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Monday in the Parliament plenary his resignation from of the position of Senate President. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)
