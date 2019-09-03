Romania Spent Only 25% of EU Funds Allocated for Large Infrastructure Projects



Romania absorbed only 25% of the funds allocated by the European Union for major infrastructure projects. The biggest infrastructure projects funded with EU funds include the rehabilitation of railway sections, construction of highways and a subway line. Seven of the ten largest EU-funded (...) Romania Spent Only 25% of EU Funds Allocated for Large Infrastructure Projects.Romania absorbed only 25% of the funds allocated by the European Union for major infrastructure projects. The biggest infrastructure projects funded with EU funds include the rehabilitation of railway sections, construction of highways and a subway line. Seven of the ten largest EU-funded (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]