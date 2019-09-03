Romania Spent Only 25% of EU Funds Allocated for Large Infrastructure Projects
Sep 3, 2019
Romania Spent Only 25% of EU Funds Allocated for Large Infrastructure Projects.
Romania absorbed only 25% of the funds allocated by the European Union for major infrastructure projects. The biggest infrastructure projects funded with EU funds include the rehabilitation of railway sections, construction of highways and a subway line. Seven of the ten largest EU-funded (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]