’La Gomera’ directed by Corneliu Porumboiu to premiere in North America at Toronto International Film Festival



The film "La Gomera," directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania’s submission for the US Academy award for best international feature film 2020, will have its North-American debut at the "Masters" section of the 44th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, which will take place September 5-15. "La Gomera," the fifth feature film directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, will be screened on September 5, in the presence of Porumboiu, at the Scotiabank Theater, where it will run on September 6 as well. The cast includes Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon (Menghia), Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Julieta Szonyi, George Pistereanu, Istvan Teglas, Agusti Villaronga, Cristobal Pinto and Antonio Buil. The film is written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, cinematography by Tudor Mircea. The design is signed by Simona Paduretu, costume design by Dana Paparuz, artistic direction by Arantxa Etcheverria Porumboiu. Vlad Ivanov is Cristi, a corrupt Romanian police officer implicated in a 30-million-euro deal with the Mafia. He arrives on the island of La Gomera (Spain) to learn "El Silbo", a whistling language used by the locals. The coded language will help free Zsolt (Tambrea), a trafficker under arrest in Bucharest and the only one in the gang who knows where the money is hidden. The festival is a non-competitive one, but the productions receive public and critical acclaim. Among other things, a grand prize for the best feature film and the trophy of the International Film Critics Federation (FIPRESCI) will be awarded. "La Gomera" is also found among the "most exciting 29 new feature films" selected for the New York Film Festival, along with films by Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Edward Norton, Arnaud Desplechin and Agnes Varda. Porumboiu will attend the 57th edition of the NYFF, on October 6 and 7, at Alice Tully Hall and Walter Reade Theater, respectively, to answer audience questions after the film’s screenings. The feature film will also run at the BFI London Film Festival, which will be held October 2-13. "La Gomera" was included in the "Films in Thrill" section and will have two screenings, on October 9 and 10, at Curzon Mayfair Cinema and BFI Southbank respectively. "La Gomera," which world premiere was in this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is Romania’s submission for the US Academy award for best international feature film 2020. The film opens in Romania on September 13, distributed by Ro Image and 42 KM FILM. "La Gomera" is a 42 KM FILM co-produced with Les Films du Worso of France and Komplizen Film of Germany. The film was made with support from Romania’s the National Filmmaking Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinema, Film i Vast, Filmgate Films of Sweden and the Film Creation Studio of the Ministry of Culture, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France and WDR. Producers are Marcela Mindru Ursu and Patricia Poienaru. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ’La Gomera’ directed by Corneliu Porumboiu to premiere in North America at Toronto International Film Festival.The film "La Gomera," directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania’s submission for the US Academy award for best international feature film 2020, will have its North-American debut at the "Masters" section of the 44th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, which will take place September 5-15. "La Gomera," the fifth feature film directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, will be screened on September 5, in the presence of Porumboiu, at the Scotiabank Theater, where it will run on September 6 as well. The cast includes Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon (Menghia), Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Julieta Szonyi, George Pistereanu, Istvan Teglas, Agusti Villaronga, Cristobal Pinto and Antonio Buil. The film is written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, cinematography by Tudor Mircea. The design is signed by Simona Paduretu, costume design by Dana Paparuz, artistic direction by Arantxa Etcheverria Porumboiu. Vlad Ivanov is Cristi, a corrupt Romanian police officer implicated in a 30-million-euro deal with the Mafia. He arrives on the island of La Gomera (Spain) to learn "El Silbo", a whistling language used by the locals. The coded language will help free Zsolt (Tambrea), a trafficker under arrest in Bucharest and the only one in the gang who knows where the money is hidden. The festival is a non-competitive one, but the productions receive public and critical acclaim. Among other things, a grand prize for the best feature film and the trophy of the International Film Critics Federation (FIPRESCI) will be awarded. "La Gomera" is also found among the "most exciting 29 new feature films" selected for the New York Film Festival, along with films by Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Edward Norton, Arnaud Desplechin and Agnes Varda. Porumboiu will attend the 57th edition of the NYFF, on October 6 and 7, at Alice Tully Hall and Walter Reade Theater, respectively, to answer audience questions after the film’s screenings. The feature film will also run at the BFI London Film Festival, which will be held October 2-13. "La Gomera" was included in the "Films in Thrill" section and will have two screenings, on October 9 and 10, at Curzon Mayfair Cinema and BFI Southbank respectively. "La Gomera," which world premiere was in this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is Romania’s submission for the US Academy award for best international feature film 2020. The film opens in Romania on September 13, distributed by Ro Image and 42 KM FILM. "La Gomera" is a 42 KM FILM co-produced with Les Films du Worso of France and Komplizen Film of Germany. The film was made with support from Romania’s the National Filmmaking Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinema, Film i Vast, Filmgate Films of Sweden and the Film Creation Studio of the Ministry of Culture, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France and WDR. Producers are Marcela Mindru Ursu and Patricia Poienaru. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured. "I strongly (...)



Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others A representative of Romania's Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.



ForMin Manescu: Romania's Embassy in Kabul was targeted; the Romanian died to save the others The attack in Kabul targeted Romania's Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday. "It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly (...)



Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured. "I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a (...)



UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in (...)



Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is (...)



Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) (...)

