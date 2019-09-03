Romania to participate with six stands and 12 luthiers in world biggest violin fair Cremona Mondomusica



Over September 27-29, Romania will participate in Cremona Mondomusica, the largest world fair of violins, where it will bring six stands and, for the first time, 12 luthiers, the head of the Romanian Luthiers Association, Claudiu Mare, told AGERPRES on Tuesday. "After the "George Enescu" International Festival, where we have an exhibition of string instruments, the second largest project this month of the Romanian Luthiers Associations is our participation in the Cremona Mondomusica 2019 fair. So far we only had participations, but this year, we will not have just the usual stands, but we will have six Romanian stands with 12 luthiers. We hope thus to promote the image of Romanian lutherie. The fair is held every year and the competition in Cremona is organised every three years. Several Romanian luthiers are going to participate in the competition to be held two years from now, as our results have been better and better in the recent years. Our only obligation is to present ourselves at the big events. Our participation with six stands is a very important step forward. This year we, the Association, are bearing all the costs, but we hope to obtain the support of the authorities to be able to participate in such events in the following years, too. (...) Unfortunately, the Association had a calm period over the recent years, there was a little break, and the luthiers participated in prestigious exhibitions, individually," specified Claudiu Mare. According to him, there will be 12 luthiers from Reghin participating in the exhibition in Cremona, with the entire range of stringed instruments, from violin, cello, contrabass, guitars and other stringed instruments. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

