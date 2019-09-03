 
Romaniapress.com

September 3, 2019

Queen Helen’s remains to be moved to Curtea de Arges Cathedral
Sep 3, 2019

Queen Helen’s remains to be moved to Curtea de Arges Cathedral.
The remains of Queen Helen will be moved to the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral of Curtea de Arges, under a decision by the Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, according to a post on the https://www.romaniaregala.ro. "71 years after Queen Helen’s exile and 37 years after her passing, Her Majesty Margareta has decided to bring her grandmother’s remains to Curtea de Arges, in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral," according to the Royal House. According to the Royal House’s website, Queen-Mother Helen of Romania, King Mihai I’s mother, was born on May 3, 1896, at Tatoi Palace, near Athens. Her Royal Highness Princess Helen of Greece and Denmark was the daughter of King Constantine I of Greece and Queen Sophia, born imperial princess of Prussia. Queen Helen was the sister of kings George II, Alexander and Pavlos of Greece. She married in Athens, March 10, 1921, Crown Prince Carol, whom she divorced on June 21, 1928. In 1940, she became Queen Mother of Romania. She died on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne. Unlike King Mihai I, Queen Helen never visited Romania again. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania&#39;s diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured. "I strongly (...)

Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others A representative of Romania&#39;s Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.

ForMin Manescu: Romania's Embassy in Kabul was targeted; the Romanian died to save the others The attack in Kabul targeted Romania&#39;s Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday. "It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly (...)

Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania&#39;s diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured. "I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a (...)

UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in (...)

Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is (...)

Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |