The remains of Queen Helen will be moved to the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral of Curtea de Arges, under a decision by the Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, according to a post on the https://www.romaniaregala.ro. "71 years after Queen Helen's exile and 37 years after her passing, Her Majesty Margareta has decided to bring her grandmother's remains to Curtea de Arges, in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral," according to the Royal House. According to the Royal House's website, Queen-Mother Helen of Romania, King Mihai I's mother, was born on May 3, 1896, at Tatoi Palace, near Athens. Her Royal Highness Princess Helen of Greece and Denmark was the daughter of King Constantine I of Greece and Queen Sophia, born imperial princess of Prussia. Queen Helen was the sister of kings George II, Alexander and Pavlos of Greece. She married in Athens, March 10, 1921, Crown Prince Carol, whom she divorced on June 21, 1928. In 1940, she became Queen Mother of Romania. She died on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne. Unlike King Mihai I, Queen Helen never visited Romania again. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)