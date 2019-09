Libra Bank 1H Net Profit Up 10% YoY To RON51.02M



Libra Internet Bank reported a net profit of RON51.02 million in January-June 2019, double against the result reported at the end of the first quarter of 2019 (RON25.04 million) and 10% higher than the level reported in the first half of (...)