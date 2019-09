CIECH Soda Romania Halts Production, Starts Voluntary Layoff Program



Ciech Soda Romania, part of Polish group Ciech, has started a voluntary layoff program at the soda factory in Ramnicu Valcea after failing to reach an agreement with local technological steam supplier CET Govora. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]