Turkey’s Toros Tarim Group Buys Agrium Agroport



Turkish Toros Tarim Group and Canadian shareholders of Agrium Agroport have recently signed an acquisition agreement which will be completed by creating a new company - Toros Agroport Romania SA – that will be registered in September, according to Ziarul (...) Turkey’s Toros Tarim Group Buys Agrium Agroport.Turkish Toros Tarim Group and Canadian shareholders of Agrium Agroport have recently signed an acquisition agreement which will be completed by creating a new company - Toros Agroport Romania SA – that will be registered in September, according to Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]