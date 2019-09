Eurostat: Romanians Allocate Biggest Chunk of Holiday Budget on Domestic Trips



Romanians are the firsts among EU residents who choose to spend their holiday budget on domestic trips and allocate the lowest share of their budget to trips abroad, a study by Eurostat on 2017 data showed Tuesday. Eurostat: Romanians Allocate Biggest Chunk of Holiday Budget on Domestic Trips.Romanians are the firsts among EU residents who choose to spend their holiday budget on domestic trips and allocate the lowest share of their budget to trips abroad, a study by Eurostat on 2017 data showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]