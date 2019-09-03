UDMR’s Biro Rozalia, after visit in Tokyo: Japanese await completion of works on M6 Metro Line



The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Tuesday, after a visit to Tokyo, that the Japanese authorities are waiting for the works on the M6 Metro Line to be completed, a quarter of the investment being secured ever since 2007 by the Japanese Government. "Of the total amount of 1.3 billion euro, 350 million is the loan granted by Japan for us, another 570 million euro are provided by the EU, and the rest will have to be completed from the state budget. This was one of the main topics of discussion with Madam Minister of State for Regional Revitalization and Women’s Empowerment [ e.n. - Satsuki Katayama]. In 2018, the 570 million from EU funds were approved. The Japanese’s plea is to actually complete the works, because their funding has been blocked in this project since 2007. The request came in such a way that next week I will file an appeal with the Minister of Transport and with the Prime Minister, because this project should be a priority. Since we have two-thirds funded from a 1.3 billion investment, the Government must ensure at least the start of the works, if not the necessary third," Biro Rozalia told a press conference in Oradea. Rozalia Biro brought to mind that the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the European Union, the EU Member States and Japan, respectively, came into effect as of 1 February 2019, as well as the fact that 100 years of diplomatic ties with Japan will be celebrated in 2021. "This is the document on the basis of which we can build that strategic partnership - not just bilaterally - that we want to develop with Japan. Romania, in its turn, will ratify this partnership in the next session (September-December). The strategic partnership between Romania and Japan will focus on four fundamental pillars, namely: politics; defense and security; economic cooperation; science-culture-education and human relations," stressed Biro.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eugenia Pasca, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) UDMR’s Biro Rozalia, after visit in Tokyo: Japanese await completion of works on M6 Metro Line.The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Tuesday, after a visit to Tokyo, that the Japanese authorities are waiting for the works on the M6 Metro Line to be completed, a quarter of the investment being secured ever since 2007 by the Japanese Government. "Of the total amount of 1.3 billion euro, 350 million is the loan granted by Japan for us, another 570 million euro are provided by the EU, and the rest will have to be completed from the state budget. This was one of the main topics of discussion with Madam Minister of State for Regional Revitalization and Women’s Empowerment [ e.n. - Satsuki Katayama]. In 2018, the 570 million from EU funds were approved. The Japanese’s plea is to actually complete the works, because their funding has been blocked in this project since 2007. The request came in such a way that next week I will file an appeal with the Minister of Transport and with the Prime Minister, because this project should be a priority. Since we have two-thirds funded from a 1.3 billion investment, the Government must ensure at least the start of the works, if not the necessary third," Biro Rozalia told a press conference in Oradea. Rozalia Biro brought to mind that the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the European Union, the EU Member States and Japan, respectively, came into effect as of 1 February 2019, as well as the fact that 100 years of diplomatic ties with Japan will be celebrated in 2021. "This is the document on the basis of which we can build that strategic partnership - not just bilaterally - that we want to develop with Japan. Romania, in its turn, will ratify this partnership in the next session (September-December). The strategic partnership between Romania and Japan will focus on four fundamental pillars, namely: politics; defense and security; economic cooperation; science-culture-education and human relations," stressed Biro.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eugenia Pasca, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured. "I strongly (...)



Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others A representative of Romania's Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.



ForMin Manescu: Romania's Embassy in Kabul was targeted; the Romanian died to save the others The attack in Kabul targeted Romania's Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday. "It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly (...)



Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured. "I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a (...)



UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in (...)



Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is (...)



Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) (...)

