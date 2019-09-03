Bucharest Chamber of Commerce priority is non-EU market, especially East Asia



The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest (CCIB) is currently prioritizing a rapprochement with the non-EU market, especially East Asia, stated on Tuesday the chair of the CCIB, Sorin-Petre Dimitriu, during the inauguration of the first Romania-Republic of Korea Industrial Exhibition. "The Republic of Korea represents for Romania a high-value partner, through many elements. We can even speak of a tradition of our relations. Our commercial exchanges have had a very good year, 2016, when we reached nearly 900 million dollars. The year after represented a decrease, to around 700 million dollars. This year, in the first quarter, there is a very important growth in Romanian exports. Our total commercial exchanges for the first semester mark over 370 million dollars, our exports noting an increase of 40%, reaching over 140 million dollars. The potential of the two economies is particularly high, which encourages us in making this priority decided by the leadership of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce represent a truly important target for the coming period," said the chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest. Sorin-Petre Dimitriu emphasized the importance of the exhibition inaugurated on Tuesday on the terrace of the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest, which will remain open until Thursday. "I would like to emphasize a very important thing: it’s the first industrial exhibition of the Republic of Korea in Romania. I am surprised that this event, which marks a success for the District 4 Mayoralty, but also for the Bucharest chamber, sees the Ministry of Commerce absent. Political problems are probably very important. We believe that this industrial exhibition become in time, annually, an exhibition that would enshrine and allow for the identification of business opportunities offered by the two economies," the CCIB chair stated. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest will organize next year an economic mission to the Republic of Korea, Dimitriu mentioned. "We will organize, amongst others, a day of the Republic of Korea, towards the end of this year, while in the first quarter of next year we will organize an economic mission in Korea. There are already domains where there is interest, which makes us optimistic regarding the success of that mission. We want to extend this collaboration with Korea towards other areas, including the academic domain, because the Bucharest chamber is the only chamber that has an important section - Research/Development, with a deputy chair that coordinates this activity. The event today continues in the afternoon, at the historical headquarters of the Chamber, with a business forum, where we will have debates and B2B meetings," Sorin Dimitriu added. The event inaugurating the first Romania-Republic of Korea Industrial Exhibition saw the attendance of the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Romania, Kim Yong Ho, the City Manager of the District 4 Mayoralty, Ioan Gaf Deac, as well as numerous Korean businessmen. The exhibition will be open Tuesday to Thursday, between 10:00 and 17:00, and is organized by the Korea-Romania Exchange Association, the Union of Korean Businessmen in Romania, the Administration of Gyeongsanbuk-Do Province, EU&Osung SRL, while the Romanian partners are the Bucharest District 4 Mayoralty and the CCIMB.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Bucharest Chamber of Commerce priority is non-EU market, especially East Asia.The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest (CCIB) is currently prioritizing a rapprochement with the non-EU market, especially East Asia, stated on Tuesday the chair of the CCIB, Sorin-Petre Dimitriu, during the inauguration of the first Romania-Republic of Korea Industrial Exhibition. "The Republic of Korea represents for Romania a high-value partner, through many elements. We can even speak of a tradition of our relations. Our commercial exchanges have had a very good year, 2016, when we reached nearly 900 million dollars. The year after represented a decrease, to around 700 million dollars. This year, in the first quarter, there is a very important growth in Romanian exports. Our total commercial exchanges for the first semester mark over 370 million dollars, our exports noting an increase of 40%, reaching over 140 million dollars. The potential of the two economies is particularly high, which encourages us in making this priority decided by the leadership of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce represent a truly important target for the coming period," said the chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest. Sorin-Petre Dimitriu emphasized the importance of the exhibition inaugurated on Tuesday on the terrace of the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest, which will remain open until Thursday. "I would like to emphasize a very important thing: it’s the first industrial exhibition of the Republic of Korea in Romania. I am surprised that this event, which marks a success for the District 4 Mayoralty, but also for the Bucharest chamber, sees the Ministry of Commerce absent. Political problems are probably very important. We believe that this industrial exhibition become in time, annually, an exhibition that would enshrine and allow for the identification of business opportunities offered by the two economies," the CCIB chair stated. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest will organize next year an economic mission to the Republic of Korea, Dimitriu mentioned. "We will organize, amongst others, a day of the Republic of Korea, towards the end of this year, while in the first quarter of next year we will organize an economic mission in Korea. There are already domains where there is interest, which makes us optimistic regarding the success of that mission. We want to extend this collaboration with Korea towards other areas, including the academic domain, because the Bucharest chamber is the only chamber that has an important section - Research/Development, with a deputy chair that coordinates this activity. The event today continues in the afternoon, at the historical headquarters of the Chamber, with a business forum, where we will have debates and B2B meetings," Sorin Dimitriu added. The event inaugurating the first Romania-Republic of Korea Industrial Exhibition saw the attendance of the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Romania, Kim Yong Ho, the City Manager of the District 4 Mayoralty, Ioan Gaf Deac, as well as numerous Korean businessmen. The exhibition will be open Tuesday to Thursday, between 10:00 and 17:00, and is organized by the Korea-Romania Exchange Association, the Union of Korean Businessmen in Romania, the Administration of Gyeongsanbuk-Do Province, EU&Osung SRL, while the Romanian partners are the Bucharest District 4 Mayoralty and the CCIMB.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured. "I strongly (...)



Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others A representative of Romania's Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.



ForMin Manescu: Romania's Embassy in Kabul was targeted; the Romanian died to save the others The attack in Kabul targeted Romania's Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday. "It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly (...)



Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured. "I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a (...)



UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in (...)



Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is (...)



Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) (...)

