Coffin bearing remains of Queen Mother Elena to arrive in country on October 18



The coffin bearing the earthly remains of Queen Mother Elena of Romania will arrive in the country on October 18, the Press Bureau of the House of HM The Crown Custodian announced in a release sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES. "The head of the House of HM The Crown Custodian has the honor of announcing the decision of Her Majesty Margareta to repatriate the remains of Queen Mother Elena of Romania. Queen Elena will be interred in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, together with her son, Mihai I. The coffin will arrive on Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport Friday, October 18, 2019," the quoted source mentioned. According to the release, the funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place at the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral on October 19. The reinterment will take place in the veranda of the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral. The Press Bureau will make public the programme of the funeral service on October 11, the Press Bureau of the House of HM The Crown Custodian also mentions. According to the website www.romaniaregala.ro, the Queen Mother was born on May 3, 1896, near the Tatoi Palace in Athens. Queen Mother Elena of Romania was the mother of King Mihai I, while she was the daughter of King Constantine I of the Greeks and Queen Sofia (born a Princess of Prussia). Queen Elena was the sister of Kings George II, Alexander and Paul of Greece. She was married in Athens, on March 10, 1921, to Prince Royal Carol, who she divorced on June 21, 1928. In 1940 she became the Queen Mother of Romania. She died on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Unlike King Mihai I, Queen Elena did not get to see her country following her departure for exile in 1948.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Coffin bearing remains of Queen Mother Elena to arrive in country on October 18.The coffin bearing the earthly remains of Queen Mother Elena of Romania will arrive in the country on October 18, the Press Bureau of the House of HM The Crown Custodian announced in a release sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES. "The head of the House of HM The Crown Custodian has the honor of announcing the decision of Her Majesty Margareta to repatriate the remains of Queen Mother Elena of Romania. Queen Elena will be interred in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, together with her son, Mihai I. The coffin will arrive on Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport Friday, October 18, 2019," the quoted source mentioned. According to the release, the funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place at the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral on October 19. The reinterment will take place in the veranda of the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral. The Press Bureau will make public the programme of the funeral service on October 11, the Press Bureau of the House of HM The Crown Custodian also mentions. According to the website www.romaniaregala.ro, the Queen Mother was born on May 3, 1896, near the Tatoi Palace in Athens. Queen Mother Elena of Romania was the mother of King Mihai I, while she was the daughter of King Constantine I of the Greeks and Queen Sofia (born a Princess of Prussia). Queen Elena was the sister of Kings George II, Alexander and Paul of Greece. She was married in Athens, on March 10, 1921, to Prince Royal Carol, who she divorced on June 21, 1928. In 1940 she became the Queen Mother of Romania. She died on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Unlike King Mihai I, Queen Elena did not get to see her country following her departure for exile in 1948.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured. "I strongly (...)



Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others A representative of Romania's Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.



ForMin Manescu: Romania's Embassy in Kabul was targeted; the Romanian died to save the others The attack in Kabul targeted Romania's Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday. "It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly (...)



Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured. "I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a (...)



UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in (...)



Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is (...)



Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) (...)

