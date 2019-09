Romanian Energy Regulator Seeks to Halt Gas Price Cap To Appease EU



Romania's energy regulator ANRE has proposed to cut short the period during which household consumers get domestic natural gas at capped prices to avoid infringement procedures from the European Commission. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]