The break-up of Romania's governing coalition increases political uncertainty ahead of a busy electoral calendar and amid a backdrop of rising macroeconomic imbalances, Fitch Ratings said in a press release Tuesday. Fitch: Romanian Politics Could Complicate Economic Policy; Deficit Seen at 3.4% of GDP.The break-up of Romania's governing coalition increases political uncertainty ahead of a busy electoral calendar and amid a backdrop of rising macroeconomic imbalances, Fitch Ratings said in a press release Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]