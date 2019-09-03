Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll



The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) government.