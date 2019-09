VIDEO NGO says lake near Bucharest hit by largest flow of faeces for a decade



The largest and more visible flow of faeces in a decade has hit the lake Snagov near Bucharest, an NGO has warned. It says the event was possible because "nobody reacts" to whatever happens in the area.