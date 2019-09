​Romania a step away from European sanction over restrictions on gas exports



Romania’s energy market regulator has launched an emergency process over changes related to a government ordinance applying restrictions to gas trades. The emergency is caused by the fact that later this month the European Commission may bring Romania to justice over the said restrictions. ​Romania a step away from European sanction over restrictions on gas exports.Romania’s energy market regulator has launched an emergency process over changes related to a government ordinance applying restrictions to gas trades. The emergency is caused by the fact that later this month the European Commission may bring Romania to justice over the said restrictions. [Read the article in HotNews]