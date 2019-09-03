Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion



The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is pretending that it wants to file a censure motion. In fact, PNL does not want to do this for several reasons. First of all, Iohannis, supported by PNL, is fine with the fact there is a PSD government led by Mrs. Dancila acting as both prime minister and chair. She is the best possible opponent. If the Government falls and the opponent disappears, they will have a problem. That is why they pretend. The calculations on paper show that there is the number of votes required for the approval of a motion. (...) But they will not submit the motion. You will see that this will not happen. Probably after the presidential elections," Tariceanu said in Parliament. He claims he has seen "only statements" from some PNL political leaders who say they want to initiate a censure motion. "If the current Opposition, let's say so far, formed by PNL or USR [Save Romania Union] had wanted support, it should have come and tell us this. (...) I do not accept discussions with people who do politics from the periphery. That is, there are people who are honorable, who know how to give a modicum of respect to the dialogue partners, we can have disputes of all kinds, but if some of them choose to do politics as you have seen, then I and my colleagues do not accept to talk to such people. (...) We have to respect each other," said Tariceanu. Finally, the ALDE leader stated that he does not accept the formula of a national union government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

