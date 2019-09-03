UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul



A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in the campus where Romania’s Embassy in Kabul carries out its activity, there was a terrorist attack against foreign citizens. Following the attack, a representative of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Kabul died, and another one was seriously injured," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES points out. The injured Romanian citizen is going to be transferred as soon as possible to Europe, depending on the development in his health condition, to benefit from specialised medical assistance, the Romanian Foreign Ministry points out. Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu had a telephone conversation with the head of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Kabul and she is keeping in permanent touch to grant the necessary support, the release reads. MAE points out that both the diplomatic mission chief as well as the head of the guard team within the embassy have been evacuated to a near-by military base and are out of any danger. The representative of Romania’s Embassy in Kabul is keeping contact with the Central of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and with all authorities in charge for the repatriation of the dead body and the transfer, in safety conditions, of the injured Romanian citizen. The Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns in the firmest of terms the terrorist attack and reiterates Romania’s support in the fight against terrorism, in all its forms. MAE sends condolences to the family of the dead Romanian. A suicide attack, claimed by the Talibans, took place in the center of the Afghan Capital Kabul, shortly after a meeting between President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, devoted to the project of peace accord with the Afghan insurgents, according to the AFP. The attack occurred when the Afghan television was broadcasting an interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, in which he spoke of a possible peace accord with the Talibans. On Tuesday morning, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry announced the death-toll of the attack with a bomb car claimed by the Tallibans and aimed at a camp inhabited by foreigners in Kabul rose to 16, according to dpa. Approximately 120 persons were injured in the attack, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry’s Spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi. At least 400 foreign citizens were saved and transferred to safety by the Afghan police. Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and Afghanistan, of Afghan origin, arrived in Kabul on Sunday evening. He had a meeting with Ashraf Ghani to present the results of the ninth round of negotiations with the Talibans, recently concluded in Doha. At least 193 people were killed and 897 injured in attacks in Kabul since the beginning of the year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) UPDATE/One Romanian dead, another seriously injured in terrorist attack in Kabul.A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul has died, and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack that occurred Monday night, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Over the night between 2 to 3 September, in the campus where Romania’s Embassy in Kabul carries out its activity, there was a terrorist attack against foreign citizens. Following the attack, a representative of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Kabul died, and another one was seriously injured," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES points out. The injured Romanian citizen is going to be transferred as soon as possible to Europe, depending on the development in his health condition, to benefit from specialised medical assistance, the Romanian Foreign Ministry points out. Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu had a telephone conversation with the head of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Kabul and she is keeping in permanent touch to grant the necessary support, the release reads. MAE points out that both the diplomatic mission chief as well as the head of the guard team within the embassy have been evacuated to a near-by military base and are out of any danger. The representative of Romania’s Embassy in Kabul is keeping contact with the Central of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and with all authorities in charge for the repatriation of the dead body and the transfer, in safety conditions, of the injured Romanian citizen. The Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns in the firmest of terms the terrorist attack and reiterates Romania’s support in the fight against terrorism, in all its forms. MAE sends condolences to the family of the dead Romanian. A suicide attack, claimed by the Talibans, took place in the center of the Afghan Capital Kabul, shortly after a meeting between President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, devoted to the project of peace accord with the Afghan insurgents, according to the AFP. The attack occurred when the Afghan television was broadcasting an interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, in which he spoke of a possible peace accord with the Talibans. On Tuesday morning, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry announced the death-toll of the attack with a bomb car claimed by the Tallibans and aimed at a camp inhabited by foreigners in Kabul rose to 16, according to dpa. Approximately 120 persons were injured in the attack, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry’s Spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi. At least 400 foreign citizens were saved and transferred to safety by the Afghan police. Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and Afghanistan, of Afghan origin, arrived in Kabul on Sunday evening. He had a meeting with Ashraf Ghani to present the results of the ninth round of negotiations with the Talibans, recently concluded in Doha. At least 193 people were killed and 897 injured in attacks in Kabul since the beginning of the year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured. "I strongly (...)



Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others A representative of Romania's Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.



ForMin Manescu: Romania's Embassy in Kabul was targeted; the Romanian died to save the others The attack in Kabul targeted Romania's Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday. "It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly (...)



Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured. "I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a (...)



Tariceanu: PNL only pretends it wants to file censure motion The National Liberal Party (PNL) pretends that it wants to file a censure motion, because a government led by Viorica Dancila suits President Klaus Iohannis, said the Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Tuesday. "What I notice is that PNL is (...)



Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) (...)



VIDEO NGO says lake near Bucharest hit by largest flow of faeces for a decade The largest and more visible flow of faeces in a decade has hit the lake Snagov near Bucharest, an NGO has warned. It says the event was possible because "nobody reacts" to whatever happens in the area.

