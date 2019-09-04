With 18 medals, Romania finishes 4th Balkan Athletics Championships 2019



Romania finished fourth in the final medal ranking of the Balkan Athletics Championships 2019 in Pravets, Bulgaria, on Tuesday, with a tally of 18 medals, 5 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals. Ukraine took the first place, 9-4-5, followed by Greece, 6-6-2, and Turkey, 6-3-7. In the men's events, Romania finished second, 4-3-2, behind Ukraine, 7-1-3, and ahead of Turkey, 3-1-5, etc. In the women's events, Romania ranked sixth, 1-5-3, after Greece, 4-3-1, Serbia, 4-0-0, Bulgaria, 3-2-4, Turkey, 3-2-3, and Ukraine, 2-3-2. On Tuesday, Romania won 11 medals: 3 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze. Alin Alexandru Firfirica won the men's discus throw event (63.67 m); Alexandru Mihaita Novac won the men's javelin throw event (77.90 m); another gold medal went to the women's 4x400 m race team - Camelia Florina Gal, Elena Mirela Lavric, Sanda Belgyan, Andrea Miklos - 3:39.52). Silver medals were won by the men's 4x400 m race team - David Iustin Nastase, Vlad Dulcescu, Mihai Cristian Pislaru, Robert Parge - 3:12.43; Cosmin Ilie Dumitrache in the men's 110m hurdles race (14.22); Florina Pierdevara in the women's 1,500m race (4: 19.75); Bianca Florentina Ghelber in the women's hammer throw event (69.96 m); Beatrice Puiu in the heptathlon event (5,497 points), and Ligia Damaris Bara in the women's high jump event (1.80 m). The bronze medals went to Razvan George Roman in the men's decathlon event (6,555 points) and Florentina Costina Iusco in the women's long jump event (6.37 m). On Monday, the gold medals went to Andrei Marius Gag in the men's shot put event (20.71 m) and Ilie Alexandru Corneschi in the men's 5,000 m race (14: 51.17); the silver medals were won in the men's 4x100 m relay race - Alexandru Geamanu , Alexandru Terpezan, Marian Valentin Tanase, Daniel Mihai Robert Budin - 41.48), and the similar women's event - Camelia Florina Gal, Ioana Teodora Gheorghe, Roxana Maria Ene, Marina Andreea Baboi - 46.05, while the bronze medals went to Andrei Rares Toader, in the men's shot put event (20.30), Elena Andreea Panturoiu in the women's triple jump event (13.81 m) and Andrea Miklos in the women's 400 m race (52.57). AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

