Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les said on Tuesday evening that the Defence Ministry (MApN) is in close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) ready to intervene with aircraft to evacuate the Romanian national injured in a Tuesday terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. "We are in close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, depending on their request, we will intervene with aircraft, with all that is logistically needed to perform the evacuation of the injured Romanian, who is in a serious condition; according to these requests, we will see what our next actions will be," Les told Digi 24 private broadcaster. Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu said that under the current circumstances, the representatives of the Romanian diplomatic mission collaborated with the Romanian Ministry of Defense. "We are in contact with our colleagues at the Defence. With them we also made the evacuation to the NATO base and we will probably also transport our colleagues home," she said. A member of the Romanian diplomatic corps in Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack that took place on Monday to Tuesday night in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to MAE. AGERPRES / (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)