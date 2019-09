Italy’s Guala Pack Invests EUR17M In New Plant in Romania



Italy's Guala Pack, a manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging for the food and pharmaceutical industry, is planning an about EUR17 million investment in the construction of a laminate production facility, the company says.