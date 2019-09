ANEVAR: Real Estate Deals Must Not Remain Confidential



Valuers do not have a database of deals and provide assessment of properties using similar deals as a comparison, says Dana Ababei, chairperson of the national Association of Romanian Authorized Valuers ANEVAR. Romania and Greece are the only countries in the world where the value of real (...) ANEVAR: Real Estate Deals Must Not Remain Confidential.Valuers do not have a database of deals and provide assessment of properties using similar deals as a comparison, says Dana Ababei, chairperson of the national Association of Romanian Authorized Valuers ANEVAR. Romania and Greece are the only countries in the world where the value of real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]