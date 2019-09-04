UPB wins 16 gold medals at the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada
The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) won five trophies, 11 gold medals and diplomas of excellence, four individual certificates of appreciation, as well as five gold medals and prizes at the 4th edition of the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, which took place at the end of August.
According to a UPB press statement, this performance ranked Romania among the best three in the world in terms of medals won.
"The 4th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2019," one of the world’s largest inventions competitions, gathered 50 countries and 415 inventions out of which 20 were registered by Romania, 11 of them by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest.
Making up team Romania besides the Polytechnic University of Bucharest was the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi represented by the Forum of Romanian Inventors; the Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, URBAN-INCERC Bucharest together with the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism of Bucharest, the INCDTP National Textiles and Leather Research and Development Institute of Bucharest, iSENTINEL and ARTA Sibiu.
Representing UPB in Canada were professors Augustin Semenescu - UPB group leader, Lucian Petre Seiciu, Ruxandra Vidu (and PhD professor at UC Davis, CA, US, a member of the US National Academy of Inventors), and Ileana Mariana Mates.
Among the 50 participating countries were Canada, the US, China, Germany, France, Austria, Turkey, Switzerland, Croatia, Hong Kong, Romania.
"The Polytechnic University of Bucharest, which under its charter is an advanced research university nationally and internationally acclaimed, managed at this exhibition and show dedicated to inventions and innovation as well as scientific research a resounding success, winning in all five iCAN 2019 trophies and diplomas of excellence, 11 iCAN 2019 gold medals and iCAN 2019diplomas of excellence, four individual certificates of appreciation, as well as five gold medals and prizes awarded by the participating entities, and Romania ranked among the three most awarded counties at the show," leader of the UPB team in Toronto Augustin Semenescu is quoted as saying in the statement.
Among the awarded Romanian inventions were a cranial implant; a cranial endoprosthesis with a sliding system; two total elbow prostheses; a milling device; an adjustable anoscope; an eso-tracheoscope; a mechanical system of alternating vertical oscillation of the pelvic belt; a guided injection device; a multifunctional magnetite system used in cancer treatment and diagnosis, as well as a process for the preparation of multifunctional composite materials for the treatment of bone cancer and magnetic nanostructures. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
