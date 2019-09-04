UPB wins 16 gold medals at the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada



The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) won five trophies, 11 gold medals and diplomas of excellence, four individual certificates of appreciation, as well as five gold medals and prizes at the 4th edition of the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, which took place at the end of August. According to a UPB press statement, this performance ranked Romania among the best three in the world in terms of medals won. "The 4th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2019," one of the world’s largest inventions competitions, gathered 50 countries and 415 inventions out of which 20 were registered by Romania, 11 of them by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. Making up team Romania besides the Polytechnic University of Bucharest was the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi represented by the Forum of Romanian Inventors; the Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, URBAN-INCERC Bucharest together with the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism of Bucharest, the INCDTP National Textiles and Leather Research and Development Institute of Bucharest, iSENTINEL and ARTA Sibiu. Representing UPB in Canada were professors Augustin Semenescu - UPB group leader, Lucian Petre Seiciu, Ruxandra Vidu (and PhD professor at UC Davis, CA, US, a member of the US National Academy of Inventors), and Ileana Mariana Mates. Among the 50 participating countries were Canada, the US, China, Germany, France, Austria, Turkey, Switzerland, Croatia, Hong Kong, Romania. "The Polytechnic University of Bucharest, which under its charter is an advanced research university nationally and internationally acclaimed, managed at this exhibition and show dedicated to inventions and innovation as well as scientific research a resounding success, winning in all five iCAN 2019 trophies and diplomas of excellence, 11 iCAN 2019 gold medals and iCAN 2019diplomas of excellence, four individual certificates of appreciation, as well as five gold medals and prizes awarded by the participating entities, and Romania ranked among the three most awarded counties at the show," leader of the UPB team in Toronto Augustin Semenescu is quoted as saying in the statement. Among the awarded Romanian inventions were a cranial implant; a cranial endoprosthesis with a sliding system; two total elbow prostheses; a milling device; an adjustable anoscope; an eso-tracheoscope; a mechanical system of alternating vertical oscillation of the pelvic belt; a guided injection device; a multifunctional magnetite system used in cancer treatment and diagnosis, as well as a process for the preparation of multifunctional composite materials for the treatment of bone cancer and magnetic nanostructures. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) UPB wins 16 gold medals at the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada.The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) won five trophies, 11 gold medals and diplomas of excellence, four individual certificates of appreciation, as well as five gold medals and prizes at the 4th edition of the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, which took place at the end of August. According to a UPB press statement, this performance ranked Romania among the best three in the world in terms of medals won. "The 4th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2019," one of the world’s largest inventions competitions, gathered 50 countries and 415 inventions out of which 20 were registered by Romania, 11 of them by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. Making up team Romania besides the Polytechnic University of Bucharest was the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi represented by the Forum of Romanian Inventors; the Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, URBAN-INCERC Bucharest together with the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism of Bucharest, the INCDTP National Textiles and Leather Research and Development Institute of Bucharest, iSENTINEL and ARTA Sibiu. Representing UPB in Canada were professors Augustin Semenescu - UPB group leader, Lucian Petre Seiciu, Ruxandra Vidu (and PhD professor at UC Davis, CA, US, a member of the US National Academy of Inventors), and Ileana Mariana Mates. Among the 50 participating countries were Canada, the US, China, Germany, France, Austria, Turkey, Switzerland, Croatia, Hong Kong, Romania. "The Polytechnic University of Bucharest, which under its charter is an advanced research university nationally and internationally acclaimed, managed at this exhibition and show dedicated to inventions and innovation as well as scientific research a resounding success, winning in all five iCAN 2019 trophies and diplomas of excellence, 11 iCAN 2019 gold medals and iCAN 2019diplomas of excellence, four individual certificates of appreciation, as well as five gold medals and prizes awarded by the participating entities, and Romania ranked among the three most awarded counties at the show," leader of the UPB team in Toronto Augustin Semenescu is quoted as saying in the statement. Among the awarded Romanian inventions were a cranial implant; a cranial endoprosthesis with a sliding system; two total elbow prostheses; a milling device; an adjustable anoscope; an eso-tracheoscope; a mechanical system of alternating vertical oscillation of the pelvic belt; a guided injection device; a multifunctional magnetite system used in cancer treatment and diagnosis, as well as a process for the preparation of multifunctional composite materials for the treatment of bone cancer and magnetic nanostructures. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Insurance Companies In Romania Report RON5.4B Gross Underwritings In 1H/2019, Up 7.8% YoY Insurance companies in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON5,438,764,708 in the first six months of 2019, up 7.8% from the year-earlier period, stated Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the insurance and reinsurance (...)



UPDATE PM asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "Together with Parliament (...)



PM Dancila asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "I have asked the Permanent (...)



Furniture Maker Aramis Invest Revenue up 11% in H1 Furniture manufacturer Aramis based in Baia Mare, ended the first half with 11% higher revenue than in the same time last year, the company said.



Three Top Builders in 2013 Now Insolvent Three builders in Romania, which six years ago had more than 1 billion lei (EUR211 million) revenue, are now insolvent, in a sector that has been fluctuating from one year to another.



Pepco Seeks to Grow to 500 Stores, EUR1B Sales in Romania in Five Years Retailer Pepco has almost 250 stores in Romania and 1 billion lei (EUR220 milion) sales, which makes it the first fashion brand in Romania to achieve this sales figure, beating Zara and H&M.



​Romanian PM Dancila, President Iohannis in renewed confrontation over government Romania's Social Democratic (PSD) prime minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said her government would turn to the Constitutional Court over a conflict with President Klaus Iohannis. For his part, Iohannis made a new public statement calling out the government for doing "much (...)

