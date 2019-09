Regina Maria Gets Antitrust Clearance to Acquire Premiere Hospital in Timisoara



Romania's antitrust body on Wednesday announced it cleared the deal whereby medical services provider Centrul Medical Unirea takes over Materna Care and its divisions Materna Invest and Premiere Care.