Sep 4, 2019
UDMR’s Kelemen: I had a discussion with PM Dancila, said no support for Gov’t reshuffle.
The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) stated on Wednesday that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, whom he told that the representatives of the Union will not support a Government reshuffle in Parliament.
"I had a discussion with Mrs. Dancila in which I told her what our position is. Very clearly, elegant. As I said last week, I told Mrs. Dancila that we cannot support the reshuffle. So it was a discussion that was absolutely correct, no pressure, no hard feelings," he showed in a press conference at the Parliament.
Furthermore, the UDMR head mentioned on Wednesday morning that he had a meeting with the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban. Kelemen Hunor reminded that UDMR will support a censure motion, but also said that a delay in submitting it could determine a reorientation of pro and against forces in Parliament.
"We met this morning, he called me last week to meet. We do not have conditions. We discussed, he said how he sees things. I told him how I see things. I said that it’s a waste of time (to delay the censure motion - e.n.). It was a perfectly normal discussion. We made an analysis, There are no conditions, there is no pressure. We wait, because there’s nothing else to do," the UDMR representatives mentioned.
When asked if he would support Ludovic Orban for Prime Minister, Kelemen Hunor stated that the discussion is "far too premature" and showed that this subject will be approached when there’s a censure motion.
On the other hand, Kelemen Hunor denied that the introduction on the agenda of the Senate of the draft according to which national minorities get proportional representation in administrative institutions is part of a negotiation with the PSD.
"We discussed this draft with nobody. Neither Mr. Orban, nor Mrs. Dancila, nobody. It is our draft and voting for it would mean that sense of normalcy we’ve been waiting for for 30 years," he said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)
