BT Analyst: Consumption To Accelerate To 6.3% In 2019; Moderate To 5% In 2020



Banca Transilvania analysts expect the consumption growth rate to accelerate to 6.3% in 2019, from 5.2% in 2018, due to a lax and unsustainable mix of economic policies. BT Analyst: Consumption To Accelerate To 6.3% In 2019; Moderate To 5% In 2020.Banca Transilvania analysts expect the consumption growth rate to accelerate to 6.3% in 2019, from 5.2% in 2018, due to a lax and unsustainable mix of economic policies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]