ACAROM: Registrations Of New Diesel Cars Down 20.9% YoY In 1H/2019



Registrations of new Diesel-powered cars fell 20.9% in Romania year-over-year in the first six months of 2019, to 20,726 units, while registrations of new gasoline-powered cars grew 48.9% to 46,929 units, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]