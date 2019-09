FP Summons Shareholders to Approve RON1.6B Buy-Back Program



Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) summons shareholders on November 15 to approve the buy-back of 800 million shares starting January 1, 2020. FP Summons Shareholders to Approve RON1.6B Buy-Back Program.Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) summons shareholders on November 15 to approve the buy-back of 800 million shares starting January 1, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]