Iohannis: PSD Gov’t should’ve gone long ago



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is a specialist in dragging things along, and the PSD Government should’ve left long ago, stated, on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis. "A few weeks ago, the terrible tragedy in Caracal showed us how many and how profound are the dysfunctionalities inside state institutions. Incompetence, the lack of clear procedures, corruption, indifference, all these led to a terrible outcome - the state’s incapacity to save the lives of its own citizens. I asked the Government to adopt, until the end of August, a series of measures so that in situations as those in Caracal there are no more tragic delays in the actions of the state institutions. (...) The PSD, preoccupied with solving internal crises, continues to ignore solving the emergencies that are important for citizens and which have a direct impact on day-to-day life," the President stated, at Cotroceni Palace. He mentioned that in this interval "only a few punctual measures, taken in the heat of the moment, under public pressure" were adopted and a series of institution heads were moved "from one institution to another", without them being punished for "their incompetence". "As it has shown us numerous times, the PSD is a specialist in dragging things along, hoping that people forget who is, in fact, responsible. We see these days only a political fight to remain in power at any cost. All that we warned at the start of the year regarding the budget, has unfortunately come true. Major investments are not done, hospitals and highways are not built. The PSD is not preoccupied of these things, things which are of maximum interest for people, just to secure power, putting up positions up for auction. This is what failed governing looks like," said the President. Iohannis reproached PSD for "impermissibly delaying" the necessary legislative amendments so that situations like that in Caracal be treated with more operativeness. "The PSD also received many concrete proposals - some I sent myself - yet these are simply ignored. Moreover, the PSD has abandoned the proposals to resolve systemic issues when their barons understood it means, in fact, to renounce political control on Justice and Police," he added. Klaus Iohannis stated, also, that the Social Democrats "refuse to take the necessary steps to correct the grave deficiencies created by their own decisions" in the past years. In this sense, he drew attention over the fact that the law for compensatory appeal was not repealed, even though "it generated numerous negative effects." "The PSD Government has allowed, by incompetence and inactivity, the image of state institutions to be heavily tarnished. Today, the Romanian Police - a fundamental institution in Romania - has credibility problems due to excessive politicization. I have said it and I repeat: we got here because the governments of past years have filled the country with incompetents in public positions, too many professionals were fired and replaced by incapable persons. The PSD Government did much wrong to Romania and needed to leave a long time ago. Romanians desire another governance and will have it, a responsible government, so that together we make a functional Romania," the President emphasized. Today, the Romanian Police - a fundamental institution in Romania - has credibility problems due to excessive politicization. I have said it and I repeat: we got here because the governments of past years have filled the country with incompetents in public positions, too many professionals were fired and replaced by incapable persons. The PSD Government did much wrong to Romania and needed to leave a long time ago. Romanians desire another governance and will have it, a responsible government, so that together we make a functional Romania," the President emphasized.

