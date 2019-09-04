PM Dancila: The Government will notify the CCR on judicial conflict with the head of state
Sep 4, 2019
PM Dancila: The Government will notify the CCR on judicial conflict with the head of state.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the Government would notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state.
"It is absolutely unqualifiable the manner in which candidate Iohannis is using the official tribune of the Presidential Administration to launch his campaign messages. Last Wednesday he unjustifiedly refuses to appoint ministers to Romania’s Government. One week later, Mr. Iohannis blocks again the appointment of the interim ministers to Romania’s Government, this time refusing to give an answer. We are in an unprecedented situation, a situation of confusion and imbalance generated by the irresponsible and selfish behaviour of the President. Mr. President Iohannis has the obsession of blockages. (...) Because Romanians don’t deserve to be involved and sacrificed by the President in the name of presidential ambition, Romania’s Government will notify the Constitutional Court to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state. Romanians have no reason why they should assist to this distasteful spectacle performed by those whom they voted for. Whether they realise it or not, it is in the voting where they will be sanctioned for all these signs of selfishness, recklessness and lack of responsibility for the country," Dancila said in a press statement at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.
She added that President Iohannis continues to break the Constitution and the state laws, "in total disregard to the country’s interests."
"This isn’t the first time we have been in this situation and it is obvious that Mr. Iohannis hasn’t understood and doesn’t understand what happens after some positions become vacant in the Government. By delaying the appointment of the interim ministers to the vacant offices following the resignation of the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] ministers, Klaus Iohannis transgresses the Constitutional Court decisions which consecrate the principle of cooperation and loyal collaboration between public institutions," Dancila said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]