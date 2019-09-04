PM Dancila: The Government will notify the CCR on judicial conflict with the head of state



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the Government would notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state. "It is absolutely unqualifiable the manner in which candidate Iohannis is using the official tribune of the Presidential Administration to launch his campaign messages. Last Wednesday he unjustifiedly refuses to appoint ministers to Romania’s Government. One week later, Mr. Iohannis blocks again the appointment of the interim ministers to Romania’s Government, this time refusing to give an answer. We are in an unprecedented situation, a situation of confusion and imbalance generated by the irresponsible and selfish behaviour of the President. Mr. President Iohannis has the obsession of blockages. (...) Because Romanians don’t deserve to be involved and sacrificed by the President in the name of presidential ambition, Romania’s Government will notify the Constitutional Court to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state. Romanians have no reason why they should assist to this distasteful spectacle performed by those whom they voted for. Whether they realise it or not, it is in the voting where they will be sanctioned for all these signs of selfishness, recklessness and lack of responsibility for the country," Dancila said in a press statement at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters. She added that President Iohannis continues to break the Constitution and the state laws, "in total disregard to the country’s interests." "This isn’t the first time we have been in this situation and it is obvious that Mr. Iohannis hasn’t understood and doesn’t understand what happens after some positions become vacant in the Government. By delaying the appointment of the interim ministers to the vacant offices following the resignation of the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] ministers, Klaus Iohannis transgresses the Constitutional Court decisions which consecrate the principle of cooperation and loyal collaboration between public institutions," Dancila said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: The Government will notify the CCR on judicial conflict with the head of state.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the Government would notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state. "It is absolutely unqualifiable the manner in which candidate Iohannis is using the official tribune of the Presidential Administration to launch his campaign messages. Last Wednesday he unjustifiedly refuses to appoint ministers to Romania’s Government. One week later, Mr. Iohannis blocks again the appointment of the interim ministers to Romania’s Government, this time refusing to give an answer. We are in an unprecedented situation, a situation of confusion and imbalance generated by the irresponsible and selfish behaviour of the President. Mr. President Iohannis has the obsession of blockages. (...) Because Romanians don’t deserve to be involved and sacrificed by the President in the name of presidential ambition, Romania’s Government will notify the Constitutional Court to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state. Romanians have no reason why they should assist to this distasteful spectacle performed by those whom they voted for. Whether they realise it or not, it is in the voting where they will be sanctioned for all these signs of selfishness, recklessness and lack of responsibility for the country," Dancila said in a press statement at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters. She added that President Iohannis continues to break the Constitution and the state laws, "in total disregard to the country’s interests." "This isn’t the first time we have been in this situation and it is obvious that Mr. Iohannis hasn’t understood and doesn’t understand what happens after some positions become vacant in the Government. By delaying the appointment of the interim ministers to the vacant offices following the resignation of the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] ministers, Klaus Iohannis transgresses the Constitutional Court decisions which consecrate the principle of cooperation and loyal collaboration between public institutions," Dancila said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Insurance Companies In Romania Report RON5.4B Gross Underwritings In 1H/2019, Up 7.8% YoY Insurance companies in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON5,438,764,708 in the first six months of 2019, up 7.8% from the year-earlier period, stated Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the insurance and reinsurance (...)



UPDATE PM asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "Together with Parliament (...)



PM Dancila asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "I have asked the Permanent (...)



Furniture Maker Aramis Invest Revenue up 11% in H1 Furniture manufacturer Aramis based in Baia Mare, ended the first half with 11% higher revenue than in the same time last year, the company said.



Three Top Builders in 2013 Now Insolvent Three builders in Romania, which six years ago had more than 1 billion lei (EUR211 million) revenue, are now insolvent, in a sector that has been fluctuating from one year to another.



Pepco Seeks to Grow to 500 Stores, EUR1B Sales in Romania in Five Years Retailer Pepco has almost 250 stores in Romania and 1 billion lei (EUR220 milion) sales, which makes it the first fashion brand in Romania to achieve this sales figure, beating Zara and H&M.



​Romanian PM Dancila, President Iohannis in renewed confrontation over government Romania's Social Democratic (PSD) prime minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said her government would turn to the Constitutional Court over a conflict with President Klaus Iohannis. For his part, Iohannis made a new public statement calling out the government for doing "much (...)

